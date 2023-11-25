Galen woman arrested by both Sheriff’s Office and State Troopers

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Sunday (11/19) at 12:33 a.m. of a Galen woman for 1 count of Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree and 1 count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree.

It is alleged that Charlotte A. Furman, age 54, of State Route 414 in the Town of Galen stole a vehicle valued at $5000 from a Galen residence. On Saturday (11/18) Mrs. Furman was found to be in possession of the stolen vehicle in the Town of Lyons in a parking lot of the MacDonald’s restaurant.

Furman was also charged with DWI/DWAI-Drugs by State Policed out of Lyons after an evaluation by a DRE (Drug Recognition Expert). Blood was drawn to determine the extent of her intoxication.

She was transported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for further processing before being transported to Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and release to appear in the Towns of Lyons on December 19th and Galen Court at a later date and time for the Sheriff’s Office charges.