Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
November 25th 2023, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Galen woman arrested by both Sheriff’s Office and State Troopers

by WayneTimes.com
November 25, 2023

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Sunday (11/19) at 12:33 a.m. of a Galen woman for 1 count of Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree and 1 count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree.

It is alleged that Charlotte A. Furman, age 54, of  State Route 414 in the Town of Galen stole a vehicle valued at $5000 from a Galen residence. On Saturday  (11/18) Mrs. Furman was found to be in possession of the stolen vehicle in the Town of Lyons in a parking lot of the MacDonald’s restaurant. 

Furman was also charged with DWI/DWAI-Drugs by State Policed out of Lyons after an evaluation by a DRE (Drug Recognition Expert). Blood was drawn to determine the extent of her intoxication.

She was transported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for further processing before being transported to Wayne County Jail  for CAP Court arraignment and release to appear in the Towns of Lyons on December 19th and Galen Court at a later date and time for the Sheriff’s Office charges.  

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Behrman, MD, Jonathan Ross

FARMINGVILLE: Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on November 22, 2023 at the age of 31 after an eight year battle with cancer. Jon is survived by his loving parents, Drs. Joe & Jeni Behrman; his beloved brother and sister-inlaw, Drs. Matthew & Lindsey Behrman; adored nephew and niece, Theo & Elsie […]

Read More
Yantch, Walter “Red” J. 

CLYDE/WILLIAMSON/ONTARIO: Walter Yantch at 96, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2023 at the Pines of Peace with his daughters at his side.  His passing was a result of a broken heart due to the loss of his son Michael who passed on October 31, 2023 of Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease. Walter is survived by his wife […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square