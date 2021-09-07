Powered by Dark Sky
September 7th 2021, Tuesday
Galen woman faces numerous charges for domestic violence

by WayneTimes.com
September 7, 2021
Cheryl E. Horton-Roe

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest of Cheryl E. Horton-Roe, age 63, of Lyons Marengo Road in the Town of Galen on multiple charges after an investigation into a domestic incident that occurred on Monday August 30th, at 7:18 p.m.

Mrs. Horton-Roe was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with another family member. She allegedly used force to pin the victim on a couch and choked the victim in front of a child. When attempting to take Mrs. Horton-Roe into custody she fought with the deputies.

Mrs. Horton-Roe was charged with Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Obstructing Governmental Administration, Harassment in the Second Degree, and Resisting Arrest.  

Mrs. Horton-Roe was transported to the Wayne County Jail to await CAP arraignment  and released to appear in Galen Town Court.  The victim requested an Order of Protection.  

