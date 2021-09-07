Galen woman faces numerous charges for domestic violence

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest of Cheryl E. Horton-Roe, age 63, of Lyons Marengo Road in the Town of Galen on multiple charges after an investigation into a domestic incident that occurred on Monday August 30th, at 7:18 p.m.
Mrs. Horton-Roe was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with another family member. She allegedly used force to pin the victim on a couch and choked the victim in front of a child. When attempting to take Mrs. Horton-Roe into custody she fought with the deputies.
Mrs. Horton-Roe was charged with Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Obstructing Governmental Administration, Harassment in the Second Degree, and Resisting Arrest.
Mrs. Horton-Roe was transported to the Wayne County Jail to await CAP arraignment and released to appear in Galen Town Court. The victim requested an Order of Protection.
ONTARIO: On September 3, 2021, Devyn passed away at age 31. She is survived by her parents, Lance and Karen Merritt; sister, Brittany Merritt; husband, Taylor Anderson; other extended family members. Devyn was a well-known young woman in the Genesee Valley due to her interest in Eventing. Her participation in horse sports started at the […]
ROSE: Age 91, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 04, 2021, at Demay Living Center. He was born in Hammondsport, March 16, 1930, son of the late Charles Rice, and Genevieve Brown Rice. He was honorably discharged from the Army after serving in the Korean Conflict. After retiring from Kodak as a supervisor he enjoyed working […]