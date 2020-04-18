Gang of juveniles break into Dobbins Drugs in Lyons

State Police Investigators out of Lyons responded to a report of a break-in at Dobbin’s Drugs at 52 William Street in Lyons on Thursday (4/9).

Owner Sean Dobbins reported that his Pharmacist called him on Thursday morning, noting that the store had been broken into and several bins from the Pharmacy were missing.

After a quick inventory, Sean reported that approximately $3,000 worth of random narcotics were taken. “These were stupid kids. They had no idea what they were taking, and no clue that businesses like ours have security systems and cameras,” said Sean

The juveniles arrested were caught on security video cameras.

“I have to say I am very disappointed in ADT, for non-activation of the motion detection system I paid for.” Sean has since “beefed up” his security system and monitors, and reinforced doors and access areas.

Police discovered a basement door was forced open and two juvenile offenders, ages 17, along with four juvenile delinquents, ages 14 and 15, ravaged the store, taking approximately $3500 in total merchandise. None of the defendants names were released due to their ages. One still needs to be arrested.

Several of the defendants “lawyered up” according to police, with others giving full statements. All the boys were charged with Burglary in the Third Degree.

Police were able to identify the young males through the surveillance videos. The two 17 year-olds will appear in Youth Part Court and the four “juvenile delinquents will be handled by Wayne County Probation.