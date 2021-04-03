Powered by Dark Sky
April 3rd 2021, Saturday
Grand Jury indicts Macedon man in 2019 incident

by WayneTimes.com
April 3, 2021

State Police responded to Strong Memorial Hospital after a report of a 5-week old child suffered major physical injuries on July 24, 2019. The baby initially received brain and other injuries and is recovering.

Following an intensive investigation Investigators out of the Major Felony Squad reported the arrest on Wednesday (3/31) at 11:28 a.m. of Chad Blankenberg, age 19, of the Quaker Road trailer park in Macedon. He was indicted by a Wayne county Grand Jury on March 26 and was released to reappear in County Court on April 14.

The baby girl was under the care of Blankenberg during the incident. He was subsequently charged with Felony Reckless Assault of a Child, Felony Assault: Causing Injury of a Person Under the age of 11; Felony Assault: Causing an Injury of a Person Under the Age of Seven; and Misdemeanor Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Blankenberg was indicted by a Wayne County Grand Jury on March 26, arraigned and released for pre-trail to reappear in County Court on April 14.

