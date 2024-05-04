Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
May 4th 2024, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
TODAY'S NEWSSTAND DELIVERIES DELAYED DUE TO SNOW

Grandparents arrested after two 14 year-olds accused of"Raising Hell"in Palmyra

by WayneTimes.com
May 4, 2024

Separate 14 year-old teens, one a boy and the other a girl, have been "Raising Hell" throughout the Village of Palmyra, according to Palmyra Police Chief Kyle DiNardo.

The 2 Juveniles were arrested for 3 charges to include Criminal Mischief, Criminal Trespass and Making Graffiti and are involved in multiple other cases where criminal offenses occurred and will be facing charges. One other juvenile was arrested as well. All juveniles were referred to Probation. 

The two juveniles have been involved in over 10  cases each in the last year. 

Due to their ages the teens are all but legally impossible to punish, but their caretakers are not immune by New York State laws.

The great-grandmother of the 14 year-old boy and the grandmother of the 14 year-old girl were arrested on Thursday (4/25).

Wanda L. Milner, age 77, of Fayette Street and Janette Heaven, age 61, of Canal Street in the Village were each charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Failure to Exercise Control of a Minor.

As is the case with many grandchildren, grandparents are raising children in the absence, usually due to drugs, or other contributing factors, of the actual parents.

According to Chief DiNardo, he is not happy arresting the grandparents, but calls it a last desperate move to reign in the two teens.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Wild, David L.

WOLCOTT: David L. Wild, 39, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 29, 2024 at Newark Wayne Hospital.  Friends and Family are invited to calling hours on Saturday, May 18th, from 5-7 pm at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY. David was born, August 4, 1984 in Utica, NY the son of […]

Read More
Granger, Nancy S.

 December 18, 1929--April 27, 2024 (age 94) MACEDON: Nancy passed away on April 27, 2024, at age 94. She was predeceased by her husband Harold and grandson Juan. Nancy is survived by her children, Alan (Nancy) Granger, Shelly (Curt) Kenyon, Laurie Finn, Melanie (Jim) Frauel, and Cindy (Jeff) Casper; 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; and […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square