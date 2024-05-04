Grandparents arrested after two 14 year-olds accused of"Raising Hell"in Palmyra

Separate 14 year-old teens, one a boy and the other a girl, have been "Raising Hell" throughout the Village of Palmyra, according to Palmyra Police Chief Kyle DiNardo.

The 2 Juveniles were arrested for 3 charges to include Criminal Mischief, Criminal Trespass and Making Graffiti and are involved in multiple other cases where criminal offenses occurred and will be facing charges. One other juvenile was arrested as well. All juveniles were referred to Probation.

The two juveniles have been involved in over 10 cases each in the last year.

Due to their ages the teens are all but legally impossible to punish, but their caretakers are not immune by New York State laws.

The great-grandmother of the 14 year-old boy and the grandmother of the 14 year-old girl were arrested on Thursday (4/25).

Wanda L. Milner, age 77, of Fayette Street and Janette Heaven, age 61, of Canal Street in the Village were each charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Failure to Exercise Control of a Minor.

As is the case with many grandchildren, grandparents are raising children in the absence, usually due to drugs, or other contributing factors, of the actual parents.

According to Chief DiNardo, he is not happy arresting the grandparents, but calls it a last desperate move to reign in the two teens.