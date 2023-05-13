He stole, not one, not two, not three, but four vehicles in one day!

State Police Investigators out of Lyons reported the arrest on Friday (5/5) at 12:45 p.m. of Victor R. Gardner, age 39, of the Town of Oswegatchie in St. Lawrence County, NY.

It is alleged Gardner stole a Ford Flex in St. Lawrence County that was later found in a field off Welcher Road in the Town of Galen.

He then reportedly stole another vehicle, a Ford pick-up truck from Benning Road that got stuck in mud in a field.

Not to be stopped by fields and mud, Gardner then stole a Chysler Town & Country from a driveway on Benning Road, then a 2004 Chevy Suburban from nearby Carrier Customs on East Genesee Street.

Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputies began a chase of that vehicle that ended up back in Wayne County when Gardner crashed.

He was charged with four counts of Felony Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree and Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs.

Gardner was remanded to the Wayne County jail to appear in various court jurisdictions.