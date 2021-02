Once again, Austin T. Wheeler, age 23, of 104 West Maple Avenue in Newark was arrested by Newark Village Police for Grand Larceny in the Third Degree and Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree for stealing a vehicle.

This time Wheeler, who has been arrested multiple times for car thefts, found a vehicle in the Newark Wegman’s parking lot with keys in the ignition.

Wheeler has stolen vehicles from parking lots and driveways where careless owners either leave the vehicle running, or with keys left in the ignitions.

Wheeler was once again taken to centralized arraignment to appear in Newark Village Court on the latest charge. The recovered vehicle was returned to the owner.