Home aide arrested for switching out patient pills for other medications

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Thursdasy (10/23) at 9:07 a.m. of Lisa M. Thrash, age 50, of South Geneva Road in the Town of Sodus for Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd Degree, Petit Larceny, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree.

It is alleged that Thrash, while working as an Aide for an elderly individual on Hospice at a residence on Newark Marion Road in the Town of Marion, swapped out her patients Oxycodone pills for another medication.

Thrash then used the Oxycodone pills for her own personal consumption. Thrash was subsequently arrested and released on an appearance tickets to appear before the Town of Marion Court on November 12th to answer to the charge.