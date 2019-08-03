Home health aid arrested for theft from elderly couple

State Police out of Waterloo received a complaint on June 20 that a home health aid was stealing for an elderly couple in the Town of Junius in Seneca County.

A investigation revealed that Linda L. Swarthout, age 47, of Clyde had stolen one of the elderly couple’s ATM cards. During a period from May to mid June, Swarthout had made cash withdrawals from various ATM locations for $102.50, $122.99, 202.99, $123.50, $283.50, $42.50 and $63, for a total of $940.98.

Swarthout was subsequently arrested for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree–Credit Card and Identification Theft in the Second Degree. She was taken to Seneca County centralized arraignment and released to appear in Town of Junius Court.