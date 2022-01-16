Powered by Dark Sky
January 16th 2022, Sunday
Home health aide arrested for theft of $10,268

by WayneTimes.com
January 16, 2022

Following a complaint on October 22, 2021, State Police Investigators out of Lyons began an investigation. It was reported that a home health aide had been stealing checks, forging and cashing, then and used the male victim’s credit card to make cash withdrawals for a total theft of $10,268.

Crystal L. McIlwain, age 39, of 121 Elm Street in Newark was arrested  on Friday (1/7) at 2:30 p.m. and charged with Felony Grand Larceny in the Third Degree and Felony Identification Theft.

Investigators caught McIlawain on Reliant Credit Union surveillance cameras making withdrawals with the victim’s credit card and discovered the stolen and forged checks she used to also steal money.

McIllwain, who was employed by    the Center for Disability Rights agency had reportedly been working at the Newark victim’s residence since June of 2021. 

She was taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Newark Village Court on the charges. 

