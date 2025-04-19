Huron man arrested for Domestic charges and Resisting Arrest

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Saturday (4/12) at 8:46 a.m. of Nicholas D. Stevenson, age 36, of 11395 Ridge Road in the Town of Huron for Criminal Contempt in the First Degree, Aggravated Family Offense, Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree, Violation of Probation Warrant, and Resisting Arrest.

Deputies were dispatched to Ridge Road in the Town of Sodus for a report of a family trouble that had already occurred. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Stevenson violated an Order of Protection by threatening the victim thus violating his probation.

Stevenson was met by Deputies at the front of the residence where a physical altercation ensued between Deputies and Stevenson and he fled on foot.

Stevenson was taken into custody and transported to the Wayne County Jail for CAP and released to appear in Sodus Town Court on 4/16.