Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
July 20th 2024, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
TODAY'S NEWSSTAND DELIVERIES DELAYED DUE TO SNOW

James Clark arrested on numerous charges including 3 felonies after pursuit

by WayneTimes.com
July 20, 2024

With a criminal history covering over 40 years, Ontario resident James R. (Jamie) Clark, age 60, residing at 1118 Ridge Road in the Town of Ontario has added to his long list of crimes.

On Friday (7/12) at 2:44 p.m. State Troopers out of Williamson ran a license plate check that showed a westbound Route 104 vehicle had no insurance.

Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle and a pursuit was initiated. 

The driver turned down Dean Parkway, where the driver pulled into a collision shop business, abandoned the vehicle and ran shirtless through the building and out a back door.

After a brief chase and threat of a taser, Clark was taken into custody. 

Troopers found four grams of  methamphetamine in his sock. 

Following his evaluation he was also found to highly intoxicated by drugs and was subsequently charged with Felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree; Felony Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs; Felony Aggravated Unlicensed operation of a Motor vehicle in the First Degree-Two or more prior convictions; Misdemeanors Unlawfully Fleeing a Police  Officer in the Third Degree and Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the Second Degree and numerous vehicle and traffic violations.

His vehicle was towed from the scene of the stop and Clark was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment.

Due to his criminal history, Clark was remanded without bail.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Ruliffson, Warren A. 

PALMYRA: Warren passed away on July 15, 2024 at age 81. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Gail Ruliffson; sons, Wayne (Claire) and Barry Ruliffson; grandchildren, Zachary (Ashley), Morgan, and Ian Ruliffson; siblings, James (Mary Pat) Ruliffson and Shelly (Bruce) Simmons; many nieces and nephews. Warren proudly served his country in the […]

Read More
Lewis, David J. 

LYONS: David J. Lewis, 72, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2024, at Strong Memorial Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. David was born in Lyons on March 7, 1952 the son of the late Arthur and Vivian Fuller Lewis.  He was a longtime employee of Parklane Construction.  He […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square