James Clark arrested on numerous charges including 3 felonies after pursuit

With a criminal history covering over 40 years, Ontario resident James R. (Jamie) Clark, age 60, residing at 1118 Ridge Road in the Town of Ontario has added to his long list of crimes.

On Friday (7/12) at 2:44 p.m. State Troopers out of Williamson ran a license plate check that showed a westbound Route 104 vehicle had no insurance.

Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle and a pursuit was initiated.

The driver turned down Dean Parkway, where the driver pulled into a collision shop business, abandoned the vehicle and ran shirtless through the building and out a back door.

After a brief chase and threat of a taser, Clark was taken into custody.

Troopers found four grams of methamphetamine in his sock.

Following his evaluation he was also found to highly intoxicated by drugs and was subsequently charged with Felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree; Felony Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs; Felony Aggravated Unlicensed operation of a Motor vehicle in the First Degree-Two or more prior convictions; Misdemeanors Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in the Third Degree and Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the Second Degree and numerous vehicle and traffic violations.

His vehicle was towed from the scene of the stop and Clark was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment.

Due to his criminal history, Clark was remanded without bail.