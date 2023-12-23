Jamison Emanuel convicted of Attempted Murder, Possession of Loaded Firearm and Grand Larceny

Wayne County District Attorney Michael D. Calarco, announced that Jamison Emanuel, was convicted on all counts, Attempted Murder- Intention; 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Loaded Firearm and Grand Larceny in the Third Degree after trial on Friday (12/15). The trial began with jury selection on Monday and according to First Assistant Christine Callanan, who prosecuted the case, Emanuel had little, or no defense on the charges. County Court Judge Richard M. Healy presided over the case.

Newark Village Police responded to a drive-by shooting on Thursday (12/22) at 6 a.m.

A short time later Jamison Emanuel, age 43, residing on Catherine Street in Lyons at the time was taken into custody. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree; Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree: Loaded Weapon and Murder Intention.

Emanuel, who has an extensive police record, including past felony arrests and sentencing has been adjourned until February 22nd, 2024.

Emauel is facing up to 25 years for the Attempted Murder, 15 years for the loaded gun charges and 3 1/2 years for the Grand Larceny. Callanan said that due to his past criminal history, she would be asking the court for 40 years in prison for Emanuel.