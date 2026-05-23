Lab results show Sodus Point accident driver had a blood alcohol level of .21%

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Paul D. McNett, age 38, of South Fitzhugh Street, Sodus Point ,following an investigation into a three-car property damage motor vehicle collision on Route 24 in the Village of Sodus Point back on February 1st at 4:13 p.m.

Following the results of lab tests on a chemical breath test, McNett charged with 1 Count of Felony Aggravated Driving while Intoxicated Common Law; 1 Count of Felony Driving while Intoxicated; along with Moved from Lane Unsafely, Speed Not Reasonable and Prudent, and Unsafe Backing.

Deputies arrived on scene and observed a vehicle stuck in the snow which had collided with a post along with two other vehicles with rear end damage. Deputies observed Mcnett on the scene standing next to the vehicles. Which Mcnett admitted he had been operating two of the three vehicles. Deputies detected an odor of consumed alcoholic beverage upon McNett’s breath and asked him to participate in standardized field sobriety testing which he refused. McNett was subsequently arrested and transported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office where he submitted to a chemical blood test yielding a .21% BAC.

McNett was taken to the Wayne County Jail when the blood results returned and released on tickets to appear in the Town of Sodus Court to answer to the charges.