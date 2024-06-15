Powered by Dark Sky
June 15th 2024, Saturday
Lab tests show Williamson woman’s blood positive for drugs following hit and run accident

by WayneTimes.com
June 15, 2024

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Friday (6/7) at 4:22 p.m. of Carissa Bellinger, age 24, of Ridge Road in the Town of Williamson following an investigation into a motor vehicle accident in the Town of Lyons.

The charges stem from an incident which occurred on 9/26/2023, where it is alleged Bellinger rear ended another vehicle at State Route 14 and State Route 31 in the Town of Lyons, then left the area and struck a sign at the corner of Jackson Street and Phelps Street in Lyons.

When Deputies arrived it was determined Bellinger was operating in an intoxicated condition. A blood draw was conducted and received positive results for Marijuana and Fentanyl.

Bellinger was then located in the Village of Sodus Point on Friday, 6/07/2024 where she was taken into custody without incident. 

Bellinger was subsequently charged with DWI/BAC; DWI-Drugs and Leaving the Scene of Property Damage Accident. 

 Bellinger was taken to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and released on those charges with traffic citations and is to appear in Lyons Town Court on Tuesday 7/02.

Following her release on those charges, Bellinger was arrested by State Police on bench warrants out of Lyons Town Court for Failure to Appear on Assault in the Second Degree and in the Village of Newark for Petit Larceny charges.

She was remanded to jail on bail pending her appearance in Lyons Court on 6/18.

