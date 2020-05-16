Lamb brothers jailed after baseball bat beating in Williamson

State Police out of Williamson responded to the Williamson Town Park on Eddy Road on Thursday (5/14) at about 8:13 p.m. for a report of a disturbance.

It was reported that several people met at the park to settle a disagreement. During the incident it is alleged that Jordan M. Lamb, age 32, of 162 MacIntosh Lane in the Town of Ontario clubbed another man with a baseball bat. He was charged with Felony Assault in the Second Degree and Misdemeanor Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.

Jordan was taken to centralized arraignment and remanded to jail on $750 cash/$1000 bond to appear on the charges in Williamson Town Court.

Bryan M. Lamb, age 38, also of 162 MacIntosh Lane in Ontario, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree-A Loaded Firearm and Menacing in the Second Degree.

Byran was also taken to centralized arraignment and remanded to jail on $2500 cash/$5000 bond to appear on the charges in Williamson Town Court.