Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
April 29th 2023, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Level II Sex Offender charged with Sexual Criminal Sex Act II

by WayneTimes.com
April 29, 2023

State Investigators out of Williamson reported the arrest on Wednesday (4/26) of Daniel P. Caldwell, age 32, of 78 Water Street in Lyons.

It is alleged that, while living with his grandmother and mother at the Orchard Grove Trailer Park in the Town of Ontario, on two incidents in April and June of 2022, Caldwell received and performed oral sex with a thirteen year-old boy - once in a car and once in the trailer home.

He was charged with two counts each of Felony Criminal Sex Act in the Second Degree, Sex Abuse in the Second Degree against A Person  Less Than 14 years-old and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Caldwell is a state registered Level II Sex Offender. He was convicted in 2008 of Felony Criminal Sex Act in the First Degree, having sexual relations with an eleven year-old boy. In that case, he served two years in the Auburn Correctional Facility. 

Caldwell was taken to CAP Court and remanded to the Wayne County Jail on No Bail, due to his past criminal history. The case is expected to be presented to a Wayne County Grand Jury.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Camp, Karen C. (Fitzmaurice)

 WOLCOTT: Karen Camp, 77, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. Friends and family are invited to call Sunday, April 30, at Norton Funeral Home 5925 New Hartford Street from 2 – 4 PM. A funeral service will follow at 4 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at the […]

Read More
Petrosino, Michael “Zeke”

 SAVANNAH: Michael “Zeke” Petrosino, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on April 26, 2023 at his home at the age of 82. In keeping with Zeke’s wishes there will be no public calling hours. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, May 6, at 10:30am at St. Joseph the Worker Church in Clyde.  […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square