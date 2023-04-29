Level II Sex Offender charged with Sexual Criminal Sex Act II

State Investigators out of Williamson reported the arrest on Wednesday (4/26) of Daniel P. Caldwell, age 32, of 78 Water Street in Lyons.

It is alleged that, while living with his grandmother and mother at the Orchard Grove Trailer Park in the Town of Ontario, on two incidents in April and June of 2022, Caldwell received and performed oral sex with a thirteen year-old boy - once in a car and once in the trailer home.

He was charged with two counts each of Felony Criminal Sex Act in the Second Degree, Sex Abuse in the Second Degree against A Person Less Than 14 years-old and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Caldwell is a state registered Level II Sex Offender. He was convicted in 2008 of Felony Criminal Sex Act in the First Degree, having sexual relations with an eleven year-old boy. In that case, he served two years in the Auburn Correctional Facility.

Caldwell was taken to CAP Court and remanded to the Wayne County Jail on No Bail, due to his past criminal history. The case is expected to be presented to a Wayne County Grand Jury.