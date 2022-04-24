Level III Sex Offender arrested in Clyde Child Porn case

Following a report by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in July of 2021, State Police Investigators out of Lyons conducted a search warrant at the residence of Evelyn Gibbs, age 70, of Route 414 in the Town of Galen on July 21, 2021.

Following a forensic search of Gibbs computer, multiple photos and images were found. She was arrested on Monday, March 28 of this year and charged with two counts each of Felony Child Exploitation Images and Videos or Child Abuse Sexual Material and one count of Possessing of Sexual Performance by a Child. She appeared after arraignment in Galen Town Court on April 6 at which time the case was adjourned until her next appearance on May 4th.

Gibbs was also charged with Felony Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the Third Degree after she gave a firearm to an Unauthorized Person, William Lindner, age 79, of the Route 414 Clyde address.

Gibbs moved into the home of William Lindner, who was then charged with Unregistered Possession of a Firearm. Prior to that charge Lindner had no previous encounters with police.

David Tanner, age 61, also moved into the Route 414 Clyde residence after serving 29 years in prison involving the Kidnapping and Rape of a 12 year-old girl. He was deemed to be a Level III Sex Offender.

Records show Tanner has had prior Parole Violations while living in Clyde in 2017 and released in November 19, 2020.

It is alleged Gibbs gave Tanner a computer tablet, which is in violation of his parole requirements. State Police found child pornography on the tablet and on Wednesday (4/20) Tanner was charged with Felony Child Exploitation Images and Videos or Child Abuse Sexual Material and Parole Violation.

Tanner was remanded pending hearings.