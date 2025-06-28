What are you looking for?

June 28, 2025
Law & Order

Lyons couple arrested after knife attacks

June 28, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrests of two Lyons residents following the investigation into a disturbance that occurred in the Town of Lyons at 2 a.m. on Monday (6/23).

Deputies arrested Monica C. Williams, age 29 and Leon C. Williams of 159 Canal Street in the Town of Lyons.

It is alleged that Monica Williams assaulted a victim with a knife while attempting to assault another. She was arrested and charged with 2 counts of Assault in the Second Degree; Menacing in the Second Degree; and, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.

When Deputies responded and attempted to conduct an official investigation Leon Williams refused to comply with lawful orders and fought with officers. He was arrested and charged with Obstructing Governmental Administration 2nd, Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct. 

Monica Williams was transported to the Wayne County Jail  for CAP Court arraignment and released to appear in Lyons Town Court on June 27 .

Leon Williams was released on an appearance ticket and  both are scheduled to appear at the Lyons Town Court on 7/15/25.

