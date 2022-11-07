Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
November 11th 2022, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Lyons couple arrested for Animal Abuse

by WayneTimes.com
November 7, 2022

Three dogs found unattended in vehicle covered by a tarp

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Thursday (11/3) at 4:30 p.m. of a Lyons couple in connection to a complaint of Animal Abuse in the Town of Lyons.

Deputies received a report of dogs trapped in a vehicle on Elmer Street in Lyons Thursday afternoon. Deputies arrived on scene and observed three dogs left unattended in a vehicle covered with tarps preventing any airflow.

It was determined that Timothy J. Powers, age 42 and Heather M. Higgins, age 38, both of Elmer Street in Lyons shared ownership of the animals.

Both were arrested for one count of Animal Neglect/Abuse and Higgins was additionally charged with one count of Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree after being told in a court order to contain her dog in a humane manor, after one of the dogs had previously been deemed dangerous by Lyons Town Court.

Both individuals were released on appearance tickets to Lyons Town Court.

The three dogs were taken to the Humane Society of Wayne County, until final disposition of the case.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Waples, Liesel

OCONOMOWOC, WI: Liesel Waples passed away peacefully on November 8, 2022, at Shorehaven Lutheran Homes of Oconomowoc. Liesel was born in 1934, in the small town of Wagenfeld in Northern Germany. She studied textile engineering in München Gladbach and, following graduation, sailed alone to New York City at the age of 21 to perfect her […]

Read More
Dubois, David “Goat”

 SODUS: Age 76, passed away peacefully November 9th, 2022 at the Geneva Living Center. He is survived by his special friend, Maureen Parks, and a host of other friends. He was an Icon in the town of Sodus. He enjoyed volunteering and did it often.  You could often find him walking along Ridge Rd. when […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square