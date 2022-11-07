Lyons couple arrested for Animal Abuse

Three dogs found unattended in vehicle covered by a tarp

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Thursday (11/3) at 4:30 p.m. of a Lyons couple in connection to a complaint of Animal Abuse in the Town of Lyons.

Deputies received a report of dogs trapped in a vehicle on Elmer Street in Lyons Thursday afternoon. Deputies arrived on scene and observed three dogs left unattended in a vehicle covered with tarps preventing any airflow.

It was determined that Timothy J. Powers, age 42 and Heather M. Higgins, age 38, both of Elmer Street in Lyons shared ownership of the animals.

Both were arrested for one count of Animal Neglect/Abuse and Higgins was additionally charged with one count of Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree after being told in a court order to contain her dog in a humane manor, after one of the dogs had previously been deemed dangerous by Lyons Town Court.

Both individuals were released on appearance tickets to Lyons Town Court.

The three dogs were taken to the Humane Society of Wayne County, until final disposition of the case.