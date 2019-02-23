Lyons fight leads to Felony Weapon charges

State Troopers out of Lyons were called to a fight at 77 Broad Street in Lyons on Saturday (2/16) at 10:39 p.m.

It is alleged that during the fight a hand gun fell out of the pants ofGregory M. Stone, age 20, of 14 Franklin Street in Lyons. During the struggle, he recovered the gun, threw it into some bushes and took off running.

The gun was recovered by the Troopers and they found and arrested Stone on Queen Street. He was charged with Felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree and due to a previous weapon conviction, Felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

Stone was arraigned and remanded to jail on $5000 cash/$10,000 bond to appear in Lyons Court.