Law & Order
Lyons fight leads to Felony Weapon charges
State Troopers out of Lyons were called to a fight at 77 Broad Street in Lyons on Saturday (2/16) at 10:39 p.m.
It is alleged that during the fight a hand gun fell out of the pants ofGregory M. Stone, age 20, of 14 Franklin Street in Lyons. During the struggle, he recovered the gun, threw it into some bushes and took off running.
The gun was recovered by the Troopers and they found and arrested Stone on Queen Street. He was charged with Felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree and due to a previous weapon conviction, Felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.
Stone was arraigned and remanded to jail on $5000 cash/$10,000 bond to appear in Lyons Court.
Recent Obituaries
LaForce, Larry E
SODUS POINT, NY: Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Larry was preceded in death by parents Earl and...
DeLyser, Shirley M.
PALMYRA: After a short decline, Shirley passed away on February 20, 2019 at age 90. She was born on October...
Foster, Donald F.
WEBSTER/ONTARIO: On Sunday, February 17, 2019, age 88. Predeceased by his wife, Arlene; son, Terry Johnson; granddaughter, Tricia Brower; sister,...