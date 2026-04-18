Lyons man, already being held for Rape, indicted for witness tampering

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Thursday (4/16) of Matthew J. Hagar, age 37, of 157 Layton Street in the Town of Lyons, after a sealed grand jury indictment warrant was handed down from the Wayne County Superior Court, for allegedly attempting to bribe a witness.

The arrest stems from an investigation that was reported to have occurred from October 9th. To November 18th. 2025 and alleges that Hagar, who is currently being held in the Wayne County Jail on related rape charges, used the jail phone to conspire with others to bribe and threaten the victim. These allegations were presented to a Wayne County Grand Jury and on March 31st 2026 an indictment was filed.

Hagar was arrested on the indictment warrant and charged with Attempted Bribing of a Witness, Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Solicitation in the 4th Degree, Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree, Conspiracy to Tampering with a Witness in the 4th Degree, and Criminal Solicitation in the 5th Degree.

Hagar is currently being held in the Wayne County Jail with no bail from his previous pending charges. He was transported to the Wayne County Court and arraigned on these new charges. A bail of $1 was placed on the above charges due to him being held already without bail.

No date has been set yet for his next appearance in Wayne county Court.