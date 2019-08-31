Lyons man arrested after stealing donation jar

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest of a Town of Lyons man on Thursday (8/29) at 8 p.m. following an investigation into a petit larceny in the Town of Lyons.

Jeffery W. LaPlant, age 33, of 10 Queen Street in the Town of Lyons, for Petit Larceny. It is alleged that Laplant stole a Childrens Miracle Network donation jar containing currency from the Kinney Drug Store located in the Town of Lyons.

LaPlant was also charged with for one count of Burglary in the 3rd Degree, three counts of Burglary in the 2nd Degree, one count of Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree and three counts of Petit Larceny.

These charges stem from the investigation into a series of burglaries that occurred from June 2019 thru August 2019 at residences in the Town of Lyons.

LaPlant was released on an appearance ticket and will appear in the Town of Lyons Court on September 3 to answer to the charges.