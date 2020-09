The Newark Police reported the arrest of Adam J. Beachard, age 33, of 11 Shuler Street in Lyons, for Burglary 3rd, Petit Larceny and Harassment 2nd – Physical Contact.

The crime occurred on Saturday (5/19) at approximately 12:50 PM. A Newark resident was entering his closed law office on High Street when he noticed the entry door was unlocked. Upon walking into the office, he heard the defendant running from an interior room and was struck as the defendant ran into him, knocking him to the floor. The defendant continued out the door but left identifiable evidence behind.