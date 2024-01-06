Powered by Dark Sky
×
Lyons man arrested for numerous felonies

by WayneTimes.com
January 6, 2024

 State Troopers out of Wolcott responded to a report on Sunday (12/31) of a driver in a parked, running vehicle in the area of Route 104 and Fifth Road in Wolcott. The vehicle drove off upon their arrival and they followed it into Lyons where it was stopped at Route 14 and Armitage Road in Lyons.

The vehicle operator, Christopher M. Rizzo, age 26, of  Phelps Street in Lyons, a convicted felon with prior DWI convictions, was subsequently arrested for Felony DWI/BAC, with a blood alcohol level of .14%.

An inventory of his vehicle resulted in State Police finding a loaded .32 calibre hand gun along with 21.5 grams of cocaine packaged for sale.

Rizzo was additionally charged with Felony Criminal Possession of a Firearm in the Fourth Degree; Felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree; and Felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance/Narcotics-Intent to Sell. 

He was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released to initially appear in  Lyons Town Court.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

DeVey, Mary O.

NEWARK: Mary O. DeVey, 98, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on January 2, 2024. Born December 19, 1925 in Lamar, Arkansas the daughter of Walton and Mattie Overbey. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 S. Main St., in Newark.  Burial […]

Read More
Moss, Betty C. 

PALMYRA: Betty passed away on January 4, 2024 at age 90.  She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald N. Moss, Sr. and her 7 siblings. Betty is survived by her children, Laurie (Mike) DePuyt, Julie (Jim) Merrick, and Ronald N. Moss, Jr.; grandchildren, Dana, Mark, and Chad Lucas, Allison (James) Curtin, Alicia, Craig, and Colby […]

Read More
