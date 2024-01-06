Lyons man arrested for numerous felonies

State Troopers out of Wolcott responded to a report on Sunday (12/31) of a driver in a parked, running vehicle in the area of Route 104 and Fifth Road in Wolcott. The vehicle drove off upon their arrival and they followed it into Lyons where it was stopped at Route 14 and Armitage Road in Lyons.

The vehicle operator, Christopher M. Rizzo, age 26, of Phelps Street in Lyons, a convicted felon with prior DWI convictions, was subsequently arrested for Felony DWI/BAC, with a blood alcohol level of .14%.

An inventory of his vehicle resulted in State Police finding a loaded .32 calibre hand gun along with 21.5 grams of cocaine packaged for sale.

Rizzo was additionally charged with Felony Criminal Possession of a Firearm in the Fourth Degree; Felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree; and Felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance/Narcotics-Intent to Sell.

He was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released to initially appear in Lyons Town Court.