Lyons man beat, held woman for four days

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office of reported the arrest on Wednesday (3/15) at 3:30 p.m. of William M. Turner, age 26, of Canal Street in the Town of Lyons after an investigation into a domestic incident.

It is alleged that during a physical domestic that started on Sunday, March 12th, and continued until Wednesday March 15th, 2023, Turner strangled and beat a female victim. He caused her to lose consciousness twice.

It is also alleged that Turner would not let her leave the house during those several days, and broke her phone, threatening physical harm should she attempt to contact the police or tell anyone else what had occurred.

Turner had given her permission to leave the residence for cigarettes and it was then that she was finally able to get away from him, and went to file a report with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Turner was subsequently charged with two counts of Strangulation in the Second Degree, Criminal Contempt in the First Degree, Aggravated Family Offense, Assault in the Third Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree, and Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree. He transported to the Wayne County Jail and was held for Centralized Arraignment.

The female victim requested a Stay Away Order of Protection.