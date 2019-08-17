Lyons man caught with $20,000 worth of cocaine

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff announced the arrest on Tuesday (8/13) at 1:15 a.m. of Shone M. Penalver, age 45, of Maple Street in Lyon. Sheriff’s members served a search warrant at Mr. Penalver’s home. During the search of the residence approximately 15 ounces of cocaine, with an approximate street value of $20,000, was located in the dwelling.

Penalver was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree, a class A-I felony, and Obstructing Governmental Administration, a Class A misdemeanor. He was brought to the Wayne County Office of the Sheriff’s Jail pending the arraignment in the CAPS program. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Ontario County Sheriff’s Office and Geneva Police Department.