Law & Order
Lyons man caught with $20,000 worth of cocaine
The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff announced the arrest on Tuesday (8/13) at 1:15 a.m. of Shone M. Penalver, age 45, of Maple Street in Lyon. Sheriff’s members served a search warrant at Mr. Penalver’s home. During the search of the residence approximately 15 ounces of cocaine, with an approximate street value of $20,000, was located in the dwelling.
Penalver was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree, a class A-I felony, and Obstructing Governmental Administration, a Class A misdemeanor. He was brought to the Wayne County Office of the Sheriff’s Jail pending the arraignment in the CAPS program. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Ontario County Sheriff’s Office and Geneva Police Department.
Recent Obituaries
Patridge, Mary Jane
PALMYRA/NEWARK: Died on Friday, August 16, 2018 at the age of 96. Mary Jane was predeceased by her husband Clifford...
Stobie, Susan Lee
STANLEY, NY: Susan Lee Stobie, age 64, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 surrounded by the love and support of...
Alessi, Samuel R.
FLORIDA/SODUS: Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Cape Canaveral Hospital at the age of 87 with his...