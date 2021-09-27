Lyons man charged after police pursuit

Matthew L. Simmons

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Tuesday (9/21) at 6 p.m. of a Lyons man following the investigation into a traffic stop on Catherine Street in the Town of Lyons.

Matthew L. Simmons, age 37, of Canal Street in Lyons allegedly failed to stop for police during a traffic stop on Sunday, September 19th. Simmons led Deputies on a pursuit throughout the Town of Lyons before he exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Deputies located Simmons on Tuesday and he was taken into custody.

Simmons was processed and released an appearance ticket for Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in the 3rd Degree, as well traffic tickets for Inadequate/no plate lamps, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the 3rd Degree, Reckless Driving, and Operating without an interlock device. Simmons is scheduled to appear in the Lyons Town Court to answer to the charges.