Lyons man charged with Animal Abuse

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Thursday (8/18) of David E. Merkley Jr., age 31 of Lyons following an animal cruelty investigation.

Deputies arrested Lyons following an incident where he caused injury to a domestic animal. He was charged with Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals and Carrying Animal in a Cruel Manner. It is alleged that after a cat scratched him, he put the animal in a bag and shook it.

Merkley was transported to the Wayne County Jail for prints and photos and released on an appearance ticket. He will appear in the Lyons Town court at a later date and time to answer to the charges.

The cat was signed over to the Human Society of Wayne County.