Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
August 22nd 2022, Monday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • TUE 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Lyons man charged with Animal Abuse

by WayneTimes.com
August 21, 2022

 The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Thursday (8/18) of David E. Merkley Jr., age 31 of Lyons following an animal cruelty investigation. 

Deputies arrested Lyons following an incident where he caused injury to a domestic animal. He was charged with Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals and Carrying Animal in a Cruel Manner. It is alleged that after a cat scratched him, he put the animal in a bag and shook it.

Merkley was transported to the Wayne County Jail for prints and photos and released on an appearance ticket. He will appear in the Lyons Town court at a later date and time to answer to the charges.

The cat was signed over to the Human Society of Wayne County.   

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Stebbins, Harold E. “Moose”

WALWORTH:  Went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on 8/18/22, after a short illness. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Leland and Ethel Stebbins. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Linda K; 5 children: Teri Schoenberger, Robin (Mike) Eames, Edward (Shelly) Stebbins, Ginger (Rob) Anderson, Tammy (Don) […]

Read More
Briggs, Sandra J. 

NEWARK: Sandy Briggs passed after a lengthy struggle with cancer, surrounded by family and friends. She was born in Pittsford, New York to a family of four siblings. After high school she worked at Kodak and lived independently. Her green MGB was her pride and joy, but she eventually had to give it up due to speeding tickets. She spent […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square