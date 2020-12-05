Lyons man charged with brutal Assault after beating girlfriend

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Friday (11/27) at 7:09 p.m. of Sharod Huff, age 60, of 7463 Dry Dock Road in the Town of Lyons following a domestic incident with his girlfriend

It is alleged that Huff proceeded to brutally assault a victim resulting in serious physical injury. During the assault, Mr. Huff held the victim down and refused to allow her to escape or call for help.

Huff was subsequently arrested for Assault in the Second Degree, and Unlawful Imprisonment in the 1st Degree, both Felonies.

Huff was taken to Wayne County Jail for CAPS court and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Lyons court at a later date and time to answer to the charges.