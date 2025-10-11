What are you looking for?

Law & Order

Lyons man charged with Felony DWI plus other related charges

October 11, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

On Sunday (10/5) at 2:09 p.m. State Troopers out of Lyons received a complaint of an erratic driver driving on Route 31. "He is going to kill somebody," stated the caller.

Troopers located the vehicle on Leach Road in Lyons and stopped it for Move From Lane Unsafely.  The vehicle operator, Jose L. Rodriguez, age 54, of 39 Lawrence Road in Lyons was found to be highly intoxicated. He was subsequently charged with Felony DWI, with a previous conviction; Felony Aggravated DWI, with a blood alcohol level of .28%, Felony Aggravated DWI, with a blood alcohol level of .28%; Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of  Motor Vehicle in the First Degree, along with traffic and vehicle violations.

His vehicle was released to family members and Rodriguez was taken to the Wayne county Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released  and scheduled to appear in Lyons Town Court on October 8th..

