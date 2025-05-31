What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2 3 4
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Law & Order

Lyons man charged with Felony Predatory Sexual Assault

May 31, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

Geoffrey Daniel Evans, age 24, of 14 Franklin Street in Lyons is no newcomer to crimes. He has a colorful criminal history that includes four arrests in four weeks by various police agencies.

Usually Evans’ arrests are for petit crimes, but this week he broke the mold. Following a report of October 31, of 204, Evans was arrested on Saturday (5/24) at 12:41 a.m. by State Police Investigators out of Williamson. He was charged with Felony Predatory Sexual Assault-Against a Child, a boy only 10 years-old. It is alleged the incident occurred in Williamson.

Evans, already in the Wayne County Jail on separate charges, was taken to CAP Court and remanded on No Bail, to initially appear in Williamson Town Court on the new charge.

A Court Order of Protection was issued for the victim.

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

The Storm

May 24, 2025
1 2 3 249
ADVERTISEMENT

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.