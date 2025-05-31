Lyons man charged with Felony Predatory Sexual Assault

Geoffrey Daniel Evans, age 24, of 14 Franklin Street in Lyons is no newcomer to crimes. He has a colorful criminal history that includes four arrests in four weeks by various police agencies.

Usually Evans’ arrests are for petit crimes, but this week he broke the mold. Following a report of October 31, of 204, Evans was arrested on Saturday (5/24) at 12:41 a.m. by State Police Investigators out of Williamson. He was charged with Felony Predatory Sexual Assault-Against a Child, a boy only 10 years-old. It is alleged the incident occurred in Williamson.

Evans, already in the Wayne County Jail on separate charges, was taken to CAP Court and remanded on No Bail, to initially appear in Williamson Town Court on the new charge.

A Court Order of Protection was issued for the victim.