Lyons man charged with Obstruction after grabbing, kicking, spitting at officers

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Saturday (10/15) at 10:50 a.m. of Michael J. Wade, age 40, from Lyons, following an investigation into an incident that occurred on September 15th at the Newark Wayne Community Hospital, in the Village of Newark.

Wade was charged with Obstruction of Governmental Administration. It is alleged that while in the custody of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office’s Corrections Staff, on a prior arrest, Wade was transported to the Newark Wayne Community Hospital Emergency Department. While at the hospital Wade made several threats of disarming the corrections staff, while staff was attempting to restrain Wade he began physically grabbing onto, kicking at, and spitting on, a member of the corrections staff.

Wade was arrested and issued an appearance ticket for the above charge, while at Wayne County Jail. Wade is to appear in the Village of Newark Court on 10/26.