October 24th 2022, Monday
Lyons man charged with Obstruction after grabbing, kicking, spitting at officers

by WayneTimes.com
October 24, 2022

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Saturday (10/15) at 10:50 a.m. of Michael J. Wade, age 40, from Lyons, following an investigation into an incident that occurred on September 15th  at the Newark Wayne Community Hospital, in the Village of Newark.

Wade was charged with Obstruction of Governmental Administration. It is alleged that while in the custody of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office’s Corrections Staff, on a prior arrest, Wade was transported to the Newark Wayne Community Hospital Emergency Department. While at the hospital Wade made several threats of disarming the corrections staff, while staff was attempting to restrain Wade he began physically grabbing onto, kicking at, and spitting on, a member of the corrections staff. 

Wade was arrested and issued an appearance ticket for the above charge, while at Wayne County Jail. Wade is to appear in the Village of Newark Court on 10/26.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Hogan, Lawrence Walter 

WOLCOTT: Age 82 passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. He was born on October 17, 1940, in Savannah, NY to Nelson & Margaret Hogan.  Larry was a lifelong truck driver who worked hard and enjoyed his retirement. He is survived by his significant other, Michelle Waite; children, Shawn (Cyndi) […]

Snyder, Ricky Allan

SAVANNAH: Age 52, passed away at Rochester General Hospital surrounded by his loving family on October 15, 2022. He was predeceased by his mother, Rose Snyder; grandparents Charles & Alice Dingy and Wesley & Ida Snyder; and several aunts & uncles. Ricky is survived by his father, Harry Snyder; brother, Harry Jr. (Renee Tiller) Snyder; sisters, Melissa (Jeffery) Ellis and […]

