Lyons man charged with sex crimes involving 15 year-old

Newark Village Police received a report at the beginning of January, concerning a Town of Lyons man sexually abusing a 15 year-old girl over a month long period.

On Wednesday (2/26), following the investigation, Clifford Hunt, age 65, of 70 Broad Street, Apt. 2 in Lyons was arrested for Sex Abuse in the Third Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. More charges are pending.

Hunt was taken to centralized arraignment and released with a Court Order of Protection issued for the victim. He will appear in Newark Village Court on March 11.