Law & Order
Lyons man charged with sex crimes involving 15 year-old
Newark Village Police received a report at the beginning of January, concerning a Town of Lyons man sexually abusing a 15 year-old girl over a month long period.
On Wednesday (2/26), following the investigation, Clifford Hunt, age 65, of 70 Broad Street, Apt. 2 in Lyons was arrested for Sex Abuse in the Third Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. More charges are pending.
Hunt was taken to centralized arraignment and released with a Court Order of Protection issued for the victim. He will appear in Newark Village Court on March 11.
Recent Obituaries
Warner, Robert Calvin
NEWARK/PALMYRA: Robert Calvin Warner, 82, died peacefully on February 25, 2020 at Pines of Peace. “Celebration of Life” service to...
Saunders, James G.
LYONS: Jim Saunders went home to be with the Lord on February 23, 2020. He is preceded in death by...
Huff, James “Mikey” Jr.
SAVANNAH: Age 47, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was predeceased by his mother, Judy (Knepp) Whitt;...