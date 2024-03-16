Lyons man faces Forcible Touching and Unlawful Imprisonment charges

On Saturday (3/9) State Troopers out of Williamson received a report that a woman was groped by a Lyons man who reportedly grabbed her vagina and buttocks while at a party on Main Street in the Village of Sodus.

Following an investigation, Jeffrey R. Nelson, age 41, of Route 31 in Lyons was charged on Sunday (3/10) at 9:14 a.m. with Misdemeanor Forcible Touching-Intimate Parts.

In a separate case from Saturday (3/9) Nelson was charged with Unlawful Imprisonment after he allegedly entered a woman’s bedroom and blocked the door, then gave her an unwanted bear hug. Nelson was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released to appear in Sodus Court