August 5th 2023, Saturday
×
Lyons man faces numerous charges after Burglary and injury to cashier

by WayneTimes.com
August 5, 2023

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Monday (7/31) at 5:23 a.m. of Dustin C. Bristol, age 29, of Broad Street in Lyons for Robbery in the 2nd Degree, Assault in the 2nd Degree, Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree, and Petit Larceny.

At around 1:57 am, Bristol stole a case of alcohol from the Kwik Fill in Lyons. He later returned at around 4:08 am and fought with the cashier in order to steal $135.90 from the drawer of the register.

During the commission of the Robbery, Bristol caused an abrasion to the cashier. Following the robbery, Bristol was located by Deputies in the Town of Lyons and was taken into custody after Bristol lead Deputies on a foot pursuit.

Bristol was charged with Petit Larceny for the first incident and was charged with Robbery in the 2nd Degree, Assault in the 2nd Degree, and Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree for the second incident. Bristol was held at the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court for arraignment and released to appear in Lyons Town Court.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Fantauzzi, Rosario “Saro” 

NEWARK: Rosario “Saro” Fantauzzi, 82,  passed away on August 2, 2023 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.  Friends may call from 4-7 PM on Monday, August 7, 2023 at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller St. in Newark.  A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am on Tuesday, August 8th […]

Read More
Pierce, Cabel Russell

NEWARK:Cabel Russell Pierce, 48, of Newark, New York, died suddenly from a heart attack in the evening of August 1, 2023. At home, his loved ones and the medical personnel who responded provided selfless care in hopes of saving him. Cabel was a husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend and is survived by his […]

Read More
