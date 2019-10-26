Connect with us
Search
E-Edition

Law & Order

Lyons man faces numerous charges after domestic incident

Waynetimes.com

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Sunday (10/20) of Anthony T. Hall, age 47, of 5 Water Street Apartment 4, following a domestic disturbance with a girlfriend.

Sheriff’s Deputies charged Hall  with Criminal Contempt in the First Degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Resisting Arrest, Obstruction of Governmental Administration, and Harassment in the Second Degree.

It is alleged that during a domestic altercation, Hall punched  the woman several times in the face and body, and did so in front of an infant child. When the arresting Deputy attempted to place Hall into custody he also fought with the Deputy.

Hall was transported to the Wayne County Jail centralized arraignment  and remanded to jail and will appear at the Town of Lyons Court on November 26th.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Comments