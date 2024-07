State Troopers of Wolcott received a ‘check the welfare’ call concerning a mother at Canal Street in Lyons on Friday (6/28) at 1:02 p.m.

It is alleged that Kayla Miller, age 33, was found passed out and troopers were unable to wake her up. Troopers found three children, ages 5, 7, and 10 in the apartment.

Miller was subsequently arrested for three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

She was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released to appear in Lyons Town Court on the charges.

Wayne County Child Protective Services was notified.