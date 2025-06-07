What are you looking for?

Law & Order

Lyons woman arrested for prior Introduction of Contraband into jail

June 7, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

On Tuesday (6/3) at approximately 5:15 p.m. the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reported the bench warrant arrest of Stephanie Weaver, age 42, of Bishop Road in Lyons  for Failure to Appear in Romulus Town Court on an original arrest for Misdemeanor Introducing Contraband into Prison in the Second Degree. It is alleged Weaver attempted to smuggle drugs into the Seneca County Jail to an inmate. The original arrest was in March of 2024.

Weaver was taken into custody by State Troopers out of Lyons and taken to the Seneca County jail on an additional bench warrant out of Seneca County Court for Failure to Pay a Surcharge on a prior Felony Aggravated DWI and Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of  Motor Vehicle in the First Degree. She was then additionally cited for the Contraband warrant. 

