March 23rd 2024, Saturday
TODAY'S NEWSSTAND DELIVERIES DELAYED DUE TO SNOW

Lyons woman charged after sending nude video to 15 year-old boy

by WayneTimes.com
March 23, 2024

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Sunday (3/17) at 3:22 p.m. of a Town of Lyons woman following an investigation into a reported child endangerment complaint.

Destiney Mantooth, age 33, of Water Street, Lyons was arrested for Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors in the Second Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

It is alleged that on July 12th, 2023 Mantooth engaged in a sexual conversation with a 15-year-old boy and during such conversation she sent the boy a nude video of herself. 

Mantooth was issued an appearance ticket and is to appear before the Town of Lyons Court at a later date.

Recent Obituaries

Schuldt, George R. 

LYONS: George R. Schuldt, passed away on his 67th birthday, Saturday, March 16, 2024, at his home in Lyons. Private funeral services were held.  Burial will be in Newark Cemetery. George was born on in Lyons, on March 16, 1957, the son of the late Robert and Mildred Allen Schuldt.  He was a graduate of […]

Read More
O’Byrne, Maureen

NEWARK/ROCHESTER: Maureen O’Byrne, age 92, passed away on Mar. 15, 2024, at DeMay Living Center.   A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for  a date to be announced at St. Michael Church, 401 South Main Street in Newark.   Maureen was born in Rochester, on Sept. 30, 1931, the daughter of the late […]

Read More
