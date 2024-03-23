Lyons woman charged after sending nude video to 15 year-old boy

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Sunday (3/17) at 3:22 p.m. of a Town of Lyons woman following an investigation into a reported child endangerment complaint.

Destiney Mantooth, age 33, of Water Street, Lyons was arrested for Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors in the Second Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

It is alleged that on July 12th, 2023 Mantooth engaged in a sexual conversation with a 15-year-old boy and during such conversation she sent the boy a nude video of herself.

Mantooth was issued an appearance ticket and is to appear before the Town of Lyons Court at a later date.