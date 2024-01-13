Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
January 13th 2024, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Lyons woman sentenced to five years in State Prison in arrest involving drugs

by WayneTimes.com
January 13, 2024

On Wednesday (1/10) Victoria L. Tandle, age 25, in her latest arrest charges prosecuted through the New York State Attorney General’s Office, was sentenced in County Court to five years in state prison.

Tandle has been involved in drug arrests as far back as 2021, involving possession charges in Seneca County.

Following an arrest in March of 2022, Tandle was convicted for Criminal Possession Controlled Substance in the Third Degree: Narcotic Drug Intent to Sell.

 In the major multi-county drug sweep  reported on June 13, 2023, involving almost fifty individuals, Tandle was again arrested in the narcotics trafficking operation, that include various counts of Criminal Sale and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class A, B, and C felonies), and Conspiracy to Commit those crimes.

She is currently being held in the Wayne County Jail, pending her transfer to a state facility.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Brooks, Robert

ONTARIO: Robert passed away suddenly on January 10, 2024, at age 41. He was predeceased by his mother, Lynda Joyce Tuckey; sister, Elaine Brooks; brother, Justin Brooks. Robert is survived by his children, Lydia Brooks and James Brooks; father, Raymond John (Sue) Brooks; brothers, Scott Brooks and Jeremy Michael Spuck; nephew, Raymond James Brooks (Stephanie Baker); […]

Read More
Williams, Wanda V. (nee Dye)

WEBSTER: Wanda V. Williams (nee Dye) born Aug. 26, 1934 in Eubanks, KY, passed on peacefully on Jan. 8, 2024.  She was surrounded by her husband, David C. Williams and sons, Douglas (Melanie) and Bryan (Eileen).  She also leaves her grandchildren, Brent (Bridget), Ross (Chrystal), Kelly (Brandon), Emerson, Keith (Michelle) and Chad;  great-grandchildren, Jackson, Adeline, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square