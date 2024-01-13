Lyons woman sentenced to five years in State Prison in arrest involving drugs

On Wednesday (1/10) Victoria L. Tandle, age 25, in her latest arrest charges prosecuted through the New York State Attorney General’s Office, was sentenced in County Court to five years in state prison.

Tandle has been involved in drug arrests as far back as 2021, involving possession charges in Seneca County.

Following an arrest in March of 2022, Tandle was convicted for Criminal Possession Controlled Substance in the Third Degree: Narcotic Drug Intent to Sell.

In the major multi-county drug sweep reported on June 13, 2023, involving almost fifty individuals, Tandle was again arrested in the narcotics trafficking operation, that include various counts of Criminal Sale and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class A, B, and C felonies), and Conspiracy to Commit those crimes.

She is currently being held in the Wayne County Jail, pending her transfer to a state facility.