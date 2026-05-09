Macedon couple charged after sex with 16 year-old

Macedon Police reported the arrests of Tyler Parson, age 22 and Alexus K. Barts, age 21, both residing at 17 Locust in Fairport after Parson had sexual relations with a 16 year-old female in Macedon between November of 2025 and January of 2026 while Barts was present and participated in acts with the victim. Parson recorded the act on his Snapchat account.

Parson was charged with Felony Rape in the Third Degree; Felony Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child and Misdemeanor Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Barts was charged with Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, with intent and conduct constituting a Felony of Rape in the Third Degree

Both were taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and both were released to appear in Macedon Town Court om May 19th.