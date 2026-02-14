What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2 3
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Law & Order

Macedon man arrested for Felony DWI with a BAC of .22%

February 14, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

On Saturday (2/7) the Macedon Police Department, with the assistance of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible intoxicated driver.

The vehicle was located and the vehicle operator, Kenneth Mueller, age 49, of Mary Drive in Macedon was found to be intoxicated. He was subsequently charged with Felony DWI/BAC and Aggravated DWI with a blood alcohol level of .22%; Common Law DWI; Operating a Vehicle Without an Interlock Device as required by a prior DWI conviction; Operating Without Headlights and Operating Without Tail Lights.

Mueller was released to a sober third party to appear in Macedon Court on February 24th on the charges.

His vehicle was towed from the scene of the stop.

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT NEWS 10WHEC

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

Born on Third

February 7, 2026
1 2 3 270
ADVERTISEMENT

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.