Macedon man arrested for Felony DWI with a BAC of .22%

On Saturday (2/7) the Macedon Police Department, with the assistance of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible intoxicated driver.

The vehicle was located and the vehicle operator, Kenneth Mueller, age 49, of Mary Drive in Macedon was found to be intoxicated. He was subsequently charged with Felony DWI/BAC and Aggravated DWI with a blood alcohol level of .22%; Common Law DWI; Operating a Vehicle Without an Interlock Device as required by a prior DWI conviction; Operating Without Headlights and Operating Without Tail Lights.

Mueller was released to a sober third party to appear in Macedon Court on February 24th on the charges.

His vehicle was towed from the scene of the stop.