Macedon man arrested for sexual assault on 12 year-old in Florida

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Monday (2/7) at 7:36 a.m. of a Town of Macedon man for Fugitive from Justice.

Peter J. Smith, age 64, of 1508 Wilson Road in the Town of Macedon, was arrested after an investigation was conducted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office located in Pensacola, Florida.

It is alleged that Smith committed a sexual assault on a twelve year old child in the State of Florida. Members of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation at the request of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. A warrant for Smith’s arrest was obtained by the Florida authorities. He was picked up at his home in Macedon by members of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshalls Taskforce. Smith arrested and taken to the Wayne County Jail to await the extradition process back to Florida to answer the charges.