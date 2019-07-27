Law & Order
Macedon man charged with selling Oxycodone pills in Farmington
The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Thursday, (7/25) of Steven M. Schulz, age 39, of 8 Jupiter Way in the Town of Macedon for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree.
The arrest stems from an investigation commenced in April, 2018. It is alleged that Mr. Schulz sold a narcotic preparation in the form of Oxycodone 80 mg pills to another individual while in the Town of Farmington.
Schulz was arraigned before the Centralized Arraignment Part and released to pre-trial services; he will return to Farmington Town Court at a later date for further proceedings. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this investigation by the Canandaigua Police Department.
