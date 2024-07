The Town of Macedon Police Department reported the arrest of a Macedon man on Saturday, July 20th, at 5:30 p.m. following a multiple motor vehicle investigation on Canandaigua Road.

Arrested was Daniel J. Legler, age 39, of Macedon Center Road. Legler was operating a motor vehicle while being highly intoxicated and was involved in a multi vehicle chain reaction crash involving two other vehicles in the Town of Macedon.

Legler was arrested for DWI/BAC; Aggravated DWI with a BAC of .33% and multiple other vehicle and traffic violations.

Legler will appear in the Town of Macedon Court at a later date.