September 30, 2023
Macedon Officer injured after fight with shoplifter

by WayneTimes.com
September 30, 2023

The Town of Macedon Police Department reported the arrest on Monday (9/25) at approximately 2:05 p.m. of Tajh Guillont, age 32, of Garfield Street in Rochester following a call for an in-progress larceny at Walmart. 

Guillont is accused of attempting to take $1,437.86 worth of merchandise from Walmart without rendering payment.

While attempting to arrest Guillont, Guillont ran from police through the parking lot of Walmart and was caught in the side yard of the Town of Macedon Public Safety Building.

Guillont fought with arresting officers and as a result, one of the officers sustained minor injuries.

Guillont was charged with attempted Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree, Obstructing Governmental Administration, Resisting Arrest, and Assault in the 2nd Degree.

Guillont was also charged with two counts of Petit Larceny from previous incidents. Guillont was positively identified as the suspect of a larceny of 7 items totaling $185.88 on September 17th, 2023 and a larceny of 11 items totaling $855.94 on September 19th, 2023.

Additionally, Guillont was showing 10 warrants out of the State of Georgia for Identity Fraud & Financial Transaction Card Theft.

Guillont was transported to Newark Wayne Hospital to be treated for a foot/ankle injury, then  remanded to the Wayne County Jail for his appearance in Macedon Court and pending extradition to Georgia.

The injured officer was treated for a neck strain and released.

