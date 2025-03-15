Macedon Police make another arrest in Filer’s Power Sports smash and grab

The Macedon Police Department reported the arrest on Wednesday (3/5) of a Rochester man following the investigation into the March 2023 burglary at Filer’s Powersports.

Dimetris Burgos, age 23, of Murray Street in Rochester was charged with Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree, Burglary in the 3rd Degree and Conspiracy in the 4th Degree.

It is alleged that Burgos, along with and aided by several other people, stole numerous dirt bikes from Filer’s during a “smash and grab”, where a vehicle was driven into a garage door on the side of the building.

After the suspects breached the door, they went inside and took multiple dirt bikes, left, and came back a second time to steal more. Burgos’ DNA was located at the scene. Following arrest, he was taken to the Wayne County Jail to await CAP arraignment and released to appear in Macedon Court on.

According to Macedon Chief Adam Husk, more arrests are anticipated.