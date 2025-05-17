What are you looking for?

Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Law & Order

Macedon Police make second arrest after disabled 18 year-old found on the side of road

May 17, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

The Macedon Police Department reported the arrest on Wednesday (5/14)  of Scott Parsons, age 45, of West Walworth Road in Macedon.

On April 27th, 2025, at around 4:01 pm, police arrived on West Walworth Road, to find a disabled 18 year old in the grass at the side of the road.  A motorist had called 911 to report the incident and stayed with the female until police arrived. 

After investigation, it is alleged that the adults in the home had left the female alone and with no means to contact help, with significant physical and cognitive disabilities that require she be supervised at all times. 

Parsons was one of the adults that left the female without supervision. He was located on 5/14 in the Town of Greece and charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Disabled Person in the First Degree. 

Parsons was then processed and transported to the Wayne County Jail to await CAP arraignment and an Order of Protection request.  He was released to appear

The first person arrested was Tiffany Matteson, age 38, of 2438 Walworth Road in Macedon. Matteson, the girl’s mother, was located and arrested. She was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Disabled Person in the First Degree. 

In addition to the charge from the incident on Sunday, April 27th, Matteson was charged with an additional count of Endangering the Welfare of a Disabled Person, stemming from a lengthy course of conduct where the victim was not providing sufficient care, medication or hygienic assistance as a person unable to care for themselves in those capacities. 

Both Parsons and Matteson are scheduled to appear in Macedon Town Court

