Macedon woman defrauds Department of Labor of $16,692.50

State Police Investigators out of Lyons reported the arrest on Wednesday (9/19) of Susan McConnell, age 56, of 844 Route 31 in the Town of Macedon for the Felonies of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree; Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree and Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree.

It is alleged that McConnell,during the period of April 11, 2016 to July 1, 2018, collected unemployment benefits for the Department of Labor in the amount of $16,692.50, while employed by the Convergence Marketing Company.

McConnell, has seven prior felony convictions and is currently on parole for a series of bad check arrest/convictions, was arraigned in Macedon Town Court and remanded to jail on No Bail, to reappear in Court for a preliminary hearing on Monday September 24.