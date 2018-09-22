Macedon woman defrauds Department of Labor of $16,692.50

State Police Investigators out of Lyons reported the arrest on Wednesday (9/19) of Susan McConnell, age 56, of 844 Route 31 in the Town of Macedon for the Felonies of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree; Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree and Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree.
It is alleged that McConnell,during the period of April 11, 2016 to July 1, 2018, collected unemployment benefits for the Department of Labor in the amount of $16,692.50, while employed by the Convergence Marketing Company.
McConnell, has seven prior felony convictions and is currently on parole for a series of bad check arrest/convictions, was arraigned in Macedon Town Court and remanded to jail on No Bail, to reappear in Court for a preliminary hearing on Monday September 24.
PALMYRA: Gisela died on October 23, 2020 at age 88. She is survived by her children, John (Dawn) Jordan, Heidi Jordan, Dora Nichols, Sally Jordan, Laura (Bill) Donaldson and Evelyn Wilferth; grandchildren, Kevin, John, Evan, Jenna, Joshua, Destiny, Serenity, Forrester and Eternity; special friend, Linda. A private memorial service will be held for family. Contributions […]
WILLIAMSON: DDS peacefully passed away on Monday October 20th, 2020 at the age of 70. James was born in Rochester, NY on February 12, 1950 to James and Barbara Albright. He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl (Jeremy Gorzynski) Albright, son James K Albright, II; brother Johnson (Liz) Albright, nephew John (Stephanie) Albright, niece Christine […]